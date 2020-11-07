News \
Musicians React to Biden/Harris Win: ‘Now the Real Work Begins’
Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States
Joe Biden is now president-elected, and the music world has chimed in.
Lizzo shared a tearful message on Instagram. “Let’s get to work, America,” she captioned the post. “It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and practices.”
“Not a crier but I lowkey shed a tear, we won’t let hate win!” Alicia Keys tweeted. “When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other! Let’s keep being loud & strong. Now the real work begins! Big congrats to @KamalaHarris”
” @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter. “nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA”
Chrissy Teigen had a more lighthearted reaction, sharing a video of herself and John Legend jamming out to “FDT” — a song that’s bound to top the charts after this week.
See all these and more reactions below.
Congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden and trailblazer Kamala Harris !!! It’s been hard for me to stay silent over the last few days, weeks, months, but I felt it would be wrong to interfere in even the smallest way in the politics of another country. But there is a part of me that will always be rooted in the USA – I love America and have felt profound pain watching its freedoms and decency being eroded. I can now finally speak up. I feel massive joy – I see this is a victory for the people by the people – and hopefully just in time to make it possible to start to heal the terrible damage that has been done to the American Nation and its standing in the World in recent times. I’m thrilled for my dear American friends, that they have taken this step to reclaim compassion, justice, truth, accountability, and dignity. I’m well aware that America is split as to whether Trump as a president was a Champ or a Chump. But what you guys will discover over the next few weeks is that the rest of the world was NOT split. The whole world, like me, is rejoicing with you at this moment – feeling that we are getting our best friend back – our friend America. Yes – I will pray for unity and decent debate, with some great Rebublicans sharing the work load in the new regime. And – Yes – at last – the United States of America can again be Champions of the World !!! Bri