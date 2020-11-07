Musicians React to Biden/Harris Win: ‘Now the Real Work Begins’

Joe Biden is now president-elected, and the music world has chimed in.

Lizzo shared a tearful message on Instagram. “Let’s get to work, America,” she captioned the post. “It’s time to hold the people in charge accountable. It’s time for them to listen. And it’s time for actual change in our policies and practices.”

“Not a crier but I lowkey shed a tear, we won’t let hate win!” Alicia Keys tweeted. “When we show up for each other we win! There’s SO much work to be done but I believe we are willing to show up for each other! Let’s keep being loud & strong. Now the real work begins! Big congrats to @KamalaHarris”

” @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter. “nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA”

Chrissy Teigen had a more lighthearted reaction, sharing a video of herself and John Legend jamming out to “FDT” — a song that’s bound to top the charts after this week.

See all these and more reactions below.

View this post on Instagram BIDEEENNNNNNNNN BITCHES😭😭😭😭😭 A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Nov 7, 2020 at 10:12am PST

A BLACK WOMAN IS THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. — Stars (@youarestars) November 7, 2020

Covfefe this morning tasting different — James Blake (@jamesblake) November 7, 2020

We are about to have our first black Woman Vice President. If anything is worth celebrating, that is — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 7, 2020

Ding Dong the Witch is Dead! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 7, 2020

vindicated. — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) November 7, 2020

YASSSS THANK YOU GOD. Joe Biden x Kamala Harris 😭😭😭😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🥳🥳🥳 — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) November 7, 2020

AMERICA, FUCK YEAH!!! — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) November 7, 2020

No one can silence the voice of the people. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! — Amy Lee (@AmyLeeEV) November 7, 2020

Congrats Kamala Harris(V.PRESIDENT) on breaking all barriers! Motivation! Hold us down! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 7, 2020