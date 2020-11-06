Presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead in Georgia on Friday morning (Nov. 6), three days after the election. And John Legend couldn’t contain his happiness, celebrating the flip with an a capella cover of “Georgia on My Mind.”

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

Dressed in his robe, he recorded the impromptu version of the classic song on social media, which his wife Chrissy Teigen responded to.

“He has been waiting five hours to post this,” she tweeted soon after Legend’s post.

Originally released in 1930 by Hoagy Carmichael, “Georgia on My Mind” was popularized by Ray Charles, who’s a Georgia native and cut it for his 1960 LP, The Genius Hits the Road. In 1979, Charles’ version was named Georgia’s official state song.

Georgia has been giving its electoral votes to the Republicans for the last 28 years. As it currently stands, the southern state may be switching sides this year.

As the U.S. (and world) continues to watch how the 2020 Presidential election unfolds, who knows what appropriate song Legend may cover next.