Blink-182 – “Darkside”

Blink-182 announced their eighth studio album NINE earlier this week and today, the band is back with a new song called “Darkside.” The sugary single follows three other recent tracks from the band— “Blame It On My Youth,” “Generational Divide,” and most recently, “Happy Days”—all of which are slated to appear on the upcoming 15-track album.

The band is currently on their co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne. Earlier this month in Virginia, Wayne cut one of his sets short, claiming that he might be leaving the tour. He later assured fans that he wasn’t quitting the tour. Blink’s song “What’s My Age Again?” was recently included on our list of the 69 best alternative rock songs of 1999, and it’s album Enema of the State recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Hear their new song “Darkside” below.