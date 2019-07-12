Lil Wayne Ends Set Early During Show With Blink-182, Threatens to Quit Tour

Updated: Lil Wayne has said he’ll soldier on with the tour.

Original story below:

Lil Wayne ended his set prematurely during a show with blink-182 in Bristow, VA, on Thursday, July 11. The rapper, who hit the road with the pop-punk trio for a joint summer tour in late June, initially stopped his set mid-song to apologize to the crowd for his all-too-apparent disinterest.

“Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still, that’s not my swag, I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour,” Wayne told fans at the show. “But make some noise for blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go!”

The rapper continued performing after this comment, but left the stage after only four songs, performing a 20 minute set.

Wayne is co-headlining the tour with Blink, who is performing Enema of the State—the 1999 album that marked their commercial breakthrough—in full during the run of dates. The tour is currently scheduled to run through September 20.

Watch footage of Wayne’s dissatisfied banter below.