Lil Wayne Assures Fans He Isn’t Quitting the Blink-182 Tour

Lil Wayne is currently on a co-headlining tour with Blink-182, but things aren’t exactly going as well as planned. During his July 11 set in Virginia, the rapper called it quits just four songs into the performance, threatening to abandon the rest of the tour because he seemed to think his crowds were a bit small. Today, the rapper took to Twitter to assure fans that he won’t be quitting the tour after all.

“Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour,” he tweeted. “I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!”

Last night’s performance seemed pretty far from anything that could be described as “fun,” and Wayne seemed checked out and unhappy for practically the entire duration of his short-lived set. “Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still, that’s not my swag, I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour,” the rapper had told concertgoers before walking off the stage. “But make some noise for Blink-182 for including me anyway.”

The 30-plus date tour is set to continue Saturday night in Maine, with upcoming dates in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, and other major markets to follow later this year. In honor of the 20th anniversary of Blink’s seminal album Enema of the State, the band have been performing the release in its entirety. Unfortunately for fans, Tom DeLonge won’t be on the mic, as he apparently has more important UFO business to attend to.