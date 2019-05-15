Big news from our alien-chasing friend Tom DeLonge: the ex-Blink-182 frontman would like to rejoin his former band. After splitting dramatically in 2015, Blink has performed and recorded with Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba in DeLonge’s place, and just last week announced a joint tour this summer with Lil Wayne. DeLonge told Kerrang! in a new interview that he plans to take back his spot — just as soon as his whole UFO investigation slows down. Per the magazine:

“I get it – trust me, I love blink and it’s given me everything in my life,” Tom says. “And, you know, I plan on doing it in the future. But right now there’s just no way – I have way too much going on because Angels & Airwaves is a part of To The Stars, and that’s why it works.”

It’s unclear when exactly DeLonge imagines he’ll have more free time. His interstellar science and entertainment company To the Stars, which still employs a former Pentagon official whose real-life UFO program was spectacularly declassified two years ago in The New York Times, has partnered in recent months with TBS and Discovery on a scripted series about paranormal mystery-solving skateboarders and an unscripted series exploring new UFO research, respectively. DeLonge also recently announced a new Angels and Airwaves tour and released a new single, “Rebel Girl.”

It’s also unclear how DeLonge’s former bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker, who did not seem all that bummed during the 2015 breakup, feel about Tom’s plans. In any case, you can read DeLonge’s full interview here.