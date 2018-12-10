Tom DeLonge continues to spread the good gospel of aliens and government cover-ups, this time through a new television series officially in development at TBS. According to a report by Variety, the new show—titled Strange Times—is based on DeLonge’s graphic novel of the same name, about five teenage skateboarders solving paranormal mysteries while being chased down by government agents. “My love for all things paranormal and skateboarding are sometimes only superseded by my love for offensive humor,” DeLonge says about the forthcoming show. “This series combines them all into one.”

The series will be written and executive produced by comedian Aaron Karo, with DeLonge also credited in an executive producer role. Strange Times originally started as an interactive website started by DeLonge, as a place for people to share stories of their interactions with aliens, and has since expanded into the graphic novel, a prose novel, and merchandise. DeLonge told Variety that it is his hope to establish Strange Times and his larger entertainment company, To The Stars, as “sort of a ‘science fiction Disney,’ where our entertainment franchises are worlds that are inspired and informed by our own next-generation science division.” We’ll see if the show is as interesting as recent conspiracy theories about the origins of Blink-182’s name.