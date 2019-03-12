Tom DeLonge is a fan of aliens. Here at Spin.com, we’ve spent years documenting the former Blink-182 singer’s long-held fascination with UFOs and related clandestine government ops. Since 2016, when he revealed he left Blink-182 to devote his life to alien research, DeLonge has written several books about aliens and founded an alien research group called the To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science. He also emailed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign about the apparent necessity of alien research. In 2017, DeLonge even won an award for his dedication to aliens; he was named “UFO Researcher of the Year” by the pay-per-view UFO video website Open Minds TV. Last year, Variety reported that DeLonge would be involved in a TV series based on his alien-centric graphic novel “Strange Times,” which is set to air on TBS.

Ever devoted to the cause, DeLonge is now executive producing a new series on History Channel called “Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.” According to a press release, the series will expose “new evidence on UFOs,” and features “former Government Officials disclos[ing] new information in an effort to change Government Policy about the potential threats UFOs pose to U.S. National Security.”

Says DeLonge of the new show: “With this show, the real conversation can finally begin. I’m thankful to History for giving the To The Stars Academy team of world-class scientists, engineers and intelligence experts the opportunity to tell the story in a comprehensive and compelling way. I think everyone that watches the show will walk away with questions answered and a feeling of, “wow, I get it now.”’