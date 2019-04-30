Angels & Airwaves Release “Rebel Girl,” Announce Tour

Tom DeLonge took a break from hunting UFOs to record “Rebel Girl” with his band Angels & Airwaves. “Rebel Girl,” not to be confused with the classic Bikini Kill song with the same title, is Angels & Airwaves’ first new music in three years, following the 2016 EP Chasing Shadows. According to the press release, “Rebel Girl” is the debut single off a forthcoming “album and feature film project.” DeLonge founded Angels & Airwaves in 2005 while he was still in Blink 182, which he left in 2015.

“Rebel Girl is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music,” DeLonge said in a statement. “As some of you might’ve heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know – I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat.”

DeLonge, along with Angels & Airwaves guitarist David Kennedy and drummer Ilan Rubin, will kick off a North American tour, the band’s first tour in seven years, in the fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3.

Listen to “Rebel Girl” and check out the tour dates below.

Sept 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre

Sept 6 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sept 7 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sept 9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Sept 10 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Sept 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Sept 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

Sept 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Sept 15 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Sept 17 – New York, NY – PlayStation Theater

Sept 18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Sept 20 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall

Sept 21 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sept 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sept 24 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sept 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union

Sept 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Sept 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Sept 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

OCTOBER

Oct 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

Oct 2 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Oct 4 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Oct 5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues