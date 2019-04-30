New Music \
Angels & Airwaves Release “Rebel Girl,” Announce Tour
Tom DeLonge took a break from hunting UFOs to record “Rebel Girl” with his band Angels & Airwaves. “Rebel Girl,” not to be confused with the classic Bikini Kill song with the same title, is Angels & Airwaves’ first new music in three years, following the 2016 EP Chasing Shadows. According to the press release, “Rebel Girl” is the debut single off a forthcoming “album and feature film project.” DeLonge founded Angels & Airwaves in 2005 while he was still in Blink 182, which he left in 2015.
“Rebel Girl is a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music,” DeLonge said in a statement. “As some of you might’ve heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know – I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat.”
DeLonge, along with Angels & Airwaves guitarist David Kennedy and drummer Ilan Rubin, will kick off a North American tour, the band’s first tour in seven years, in the fall. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3.
Listen to “Rebel Girl” and check out the tour dates below.
Sept 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre
Sept 6 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
Sept 7 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Sept 9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
Sept 10 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
Sept 11 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Sept 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
Sept 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Sept 15 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Sept 17 – New York, NY – PlayStation Theater
Sept 18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Sept 20 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrews Hall
Sept 21 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Sept 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
Sept 24 – Denver, CO – Summit
Sept 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union
Sept 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
Sept 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Sept 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
OCTOBER
Oct 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
Oct 2 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
Oct 4 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Oct 5 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues