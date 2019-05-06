Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce Joint Tour

Legendary pop punk rockers Blink-182 are joining forces with Lil Wayne for a joint summer tour. They’ll be co-headlining, with Neck Deep set to open all dates. Kicking things off in Columbus, OH in late June, Blink-182, Lil Wayne, and Neck Deep will visit 38 cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping with a return to Ohio at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center in September.

Last year, Lil Wayne released the long-awaited fifth installment in his legendary Carter series, Tha Carter V. We included “Uproar” on our list of 2018’s 101 best songs.

In a video announcing the tour, Blink-182 and Lil Wayne deliver an epic mashup of two of their most indelible tracks: “What’s My Age Again,” and “A Milli.” Find that below, and check out the full list of tour dates on Blink-182’s official site. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.