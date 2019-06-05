News \
Blink-182 to Perform Enema of the State in Its Entirety on Lil Wayne Tour
This part Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of Blink-182’s seminal album Enema of the State, a raucous 30-plus minutes of dick jokes set to enthusiastic power-pop that made the band highly successful and famous. While former co-lead singer Tom DeLonge has moved onto more pressing matters such as space aliens in recent years, the band has soldiered on with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in DeLonge’s place. The group recently announced plans for a major summer tour co-headlined alongside Lil Wayne.
In celebration of Enema’s 20th birthday, Blink-182 have also shared news they will be performing the classic album in its entirety during their set on the upcoming tour. Although, DeLonge has gone on record as saying he believes he will reunite with Blink-182 again someday, he will unfortunately be missing from the celebration, which will make hearing “Aliens Exist” live at least a little bittersweet. Check out the full tour schedule below and revisit SPIN’s 1999 feature story on the band in their breakout moment.
Blink-182 & Lil Wayne Tour Dates:
06/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
06/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
06/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour
07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
07/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *
07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
07/14 – Quebec City, CA @ Festival d’été de Québec
07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
07/19 – New York, NY @ Good Morning America
07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/25 – West Palm Beach @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood
07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *
08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/08 – Los Angles, CA @ The Forum
08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *
09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *
09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
09/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/14 – St. Loius, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
*Blink-182 only