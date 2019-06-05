This part Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of Blink-182’s seminal album Enema of the State, a raucous 30-plus minutes of dick jokes set to enthusiastic power-pop that made the band highly successful and famous. While former co-lead singer Tom DeLonge has moved onto more pressing matters such as space aliens in recent years, the band has soldiered on with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba in DeLonge’s place. The group recently announced plans for a major summer tour co-headlined alongside Lil Wayne.

In celebration of Enema’s 20th birthday, Blink-182 have also shared news they will be performing the classic album in its entirety during their set on the upcoming tour. Although, DeLonge has gone on record as saying he believes he will reunite with Blink-182 again someday, he will unfortunately be missing from the celebration, which will make hearing “Aliens Exist” live at least a little bittersweet. Check out the full tour schedule below and revisit SPIN’s 1999 feature story on the band in their breakout moment.

Blink-182 & Lil Wayne Tour Dates:

06/27 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

06/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

06/30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour

07/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/05 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/06 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center *

07/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/11 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

07/14 – Quebec City, CA @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/16 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/17 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

07/19 – New York, NY @ Good Morning America

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

07/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/25 – West Palm Beach @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellaris Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/31 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/01 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

08/02 – Dallas, TX @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

08/04 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/07 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/08 – Los Angles, CA @ The Forum

08/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/30 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/06 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena *

09/07 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove *

09/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

09/10 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/12 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/14 – St. Loius, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/18 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

*Blink-182 only