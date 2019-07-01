Blink-182 decided to celebrate today being the 182nd day of the year by releasing a new song called “Happy Days.” The single is available on all streaming platforms.

“It’s the 182nd day of the year which means it’s blink-182 day!” the band tweeted, thought it should be noted that Hallmark has yet to officially recognize this holiday.

This is the third new track Blink-182 has released this year, following the 49-second missive “Generational Divide” and the anthemic “Blame It on My Youth.” In April, Mark Hoppus told NME that the band is working on a new album which he describes as “a lot more aggressive” and “darker in theme and tone.” So far, they haven’t released any details about the forthcoming album’s release date or title.

The Southern California pop punk darlings are currently on a co-headlining North American tour with Lil Wayne ,where they’ll play Enema of the State in its entirety every night in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary.