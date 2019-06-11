The Raconteurs have released a new single from their upcoming album Help Us Stranger. “Bored and Razed” premiered yesterday on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, and is now officially available to stream. The band have also shared an accompanying lyric video, in which Jack White’s verses appear as projections on walls. “It’s the first song on the record, so it’s almost like an overture,” said Brendan Benson of the new track.

“Bored and Razed” marks the fifth Help Us Stranger cut to be released ahead of the full album, following “Sunday Driver,” “Now That You’re Gone,” “Help Me Stranger,” and a cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)” which premiered back in April on the Raconteurs’ new Bandcamp page.

Help Us Stranger ends an 11-year hiatus for the Raconteurs, following up the band’s 2008 album Consolers of the Lonely; it’s out on June 21 via Jack White’s Third Man Records. The band also recently played their first show in eight years, and announced a string of North American tour dates. They’ll kick things off in July at Detroit’s Masonic Masonic Temple Theatre before criss-crossing the country until mid-October. Check out the lyric video for the Raconteurs’ new single “Bored and Razed” below.