Last week, the Raconteurs announced Help Us Stranger, the band’s third studio album and their first since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler marked the occasion this past weekend with their first live show in eight years, performing in celebration of the 10th anniversary of White’s Third Man Records.

The band are set to begin an international tour later this month, with dates throughout Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Europe. Now, the band have announced a new leg of North American dates for later this year. Kicking off in July at the Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre, the Raconteurs will tour the continent before wrapping in St. Louis in mid-October. In August, they’ll perform at Woodstock 50. Find the full list of the Raconteurs’ upcoming tour dates below, with the newly announced North American dates beginning July 12.

The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:

04/16 Powerstation – Auckland, New Zealand

04/18 Regent Theatre – Melbourne, Australia

04/20 Big Top Sydney – Sydney, Australia

04/22 Bluesfest Byron Bay – Byron Bay, Australia

04/24 Akasaka Blitz – Tokyo, Japan

04/25 Akasaka Blitz – Tokyo, Japan

05/25 All Points East – London, UK

05/26 L’Olympia – Paris, France

05/27 Cirque Royal – Brussels, Belgium

05/28 E-Werk – Köln, Germany

05/30 Verti Music Hall – Berlin, Germany

05/31 Heartland Festival – Kværndrup, Denmark

06/01 Orange Warsaw Festival – Warsaw, Poland

06/02 Best Kept Secret Festival – Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

07/12 Masonic Temple Theatre – Detroit, MI

07/14 Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

07/15 Armory – Minneapolis, MN

07/18 WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center – Seattle, WA

07/19 Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC

07/21 Edgefield – Troutdale, OR

07/23 Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

07/26 Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

07/27 Santa Barbara Bowl – Santa Barbara, CA

07/28 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

08/10 Railbird Festival – Lexington, KY

08/11 Knoxville Civic Auditorium – Knoxville, TN

08/12 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN

08/13 Stage AE (Indoors) – Pittsburgh, PA

08/15 Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

08/16 Woodstock 50 – Watkins Glen, NY

08/17 The Anthem – Washington, DC

08/18 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

08/20 Township Auditorium – Columbia, SC

08/21 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

08/22 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

08/29 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

08/30 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

09/03 Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

09/06 Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

09/07 Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY

09/09 House of Blues – Boston, MA

09/12 Sony Centre for the Performing Arts – Toronto, ON

09/13 Express Live! Indoor Pavilion – Columbus, OH

10/12 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

10/13 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

10/14 Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

10/17 Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland – Kansas City, MO

10/18 The Pageant – St. Louis, MO