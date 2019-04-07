the-raconteurs-play-their-first-show-in-8-years-watch

Last week, the Raconteurs announced that their new album, Help Us Stranger, will be out this June. It will be their first full-length since 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely. Last night, Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler performed together for the first time in eight years at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville.

White’s mom introduced the band. They played 15 old and new songs, including material from their forthcoming album, two new songs, and live debuts of “Sunday Driver,” “Now That You’re Gone,” “Bored and Razed,” “Help Me Stranger,” and “Shine the Light on Me.” Watch footage from the show below.

TOUR DATES:

04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre

04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney

04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay

04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz

05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival

06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

Help Us Stranger is out 6/21 via Third Man Records.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.