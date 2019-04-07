the-raconteurs-play-their-first-show-in-8-years-watch

News \
Watch The Raconteurs Play Their First Show in 8 Years
Last week, the Raconteurs announced that their new album, Help Us Stranger, will be out this June. It will be their first full-length since 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely. Last night, Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler performed together for the first time in eight years at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville.
White’s mom introduced the band. They played 15 old and new songs, including material from their forthcoming album, two new songs, and live debuts of “Sunday Driver,” “Now That You’re Gone,” “Bored and Razed,” “Help Me Stranger,” and “Shine the Light on Me.” Watch footage from the show below.
TOUR DATES:
04/16 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
04/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Regent Theatre
04/20 – Milsons Point, AU @ Big Top Sydney
04/22 – Byron Bay, AU @ Bluesfest Byron Bay
04/24 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
04/25 – Minato City, JP @ Akasaka Blitz
05/25 – London, UK @ All Points East
05/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
05/27 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
05/28 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
05/30 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival
06/01 – Warsaw, PL @ Orange Warsaw Festival
06/02 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50
Help Us Stranger is out 6/21 via Third Man Records.
This article originally appeared on Stereogum.