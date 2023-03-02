Olivia Jean Raves On With Latest Third Man Album

Detroit-reared rocker Olivia Jean is back this spring with her third solo album, Raving Ghost, which is led by the strutting first single “Trouble.” The new project arrives May 5 on Third Man Records, the label run by her husband Jack White.

Raving Ghost boasts contributions from a number of high-profile musicians, including My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, White’s Raconteurs bandmate Patrick Keeler, Jellyfish/Beck’s Roger Manning Jr., and Autolux drummer Carla Azar.

Growing up amid Detroit’s garage-rock revival at the turn of the century served as on-the-scene training for Jean and provided inspiration for the young artist to grab a guitar and start making her own racket. White encouraged her to join the Black Belles as a guitarist in 2009, and since then she’s played behind artists such as Wanda Jackson and served in White’s all-female backing band.

Jean and White got engaged and, moments later, married on stage during the April 2022 opening date of White’s Supply Chains tour in Detroit.

“Luckily, I had a dad who was into punk and rock music growing up, so I had a good influence from him,” Jean told SPIN in 2020 of her formative musical influences. “As I grew older, I would go down to Detroit and watch shows, you know, like at 12 and 13 years old, sneaking down there. I was immediately exposed to the garage rock scene because that’s what was hot in Detroit. Garage rock was — and still is — my first love. Seeing all those local bands in Detroit who had that style, like the Gore Gore Girls and the White Stripes. I never got to see the Gories, but they were huge. The scene in Detroit was really electric and exciting. I was so lucky to experience that.”

Jean will begin a North American tour May 5 in Nashville and has dates on the books through June 16 in Kansas City, Mo. She will also perform at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta in early May.