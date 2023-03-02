Olivia Jean Raves On With Latest Third Man Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Detroit-reared rocker Olivia Jean is back this spring with her third solo album, Raving Ghost, which is led by the strutting first single “Trouble.” The new project arrives May 5 on Third Man Records, the label run by her husband Jack White.

Raving Ghost boasts contributions from a number of high-profile musicians, including My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, White’s Raconteurs bandmate Patrick Keeler, Jellyfish/Beck’s Roger Manning Jr., and Autolux drummer Carla Azar.

 

Growing up amid Detroit’s garage-rock revival at the turn of the century served as on-the-scene training for Jean and provided inspiration for the young artist to grab a guitar and start making her own racket. White encouraged her to join the Black Belles as a guitarist in 2009, and since then she’s played behind artists such as Wanda Jackson and served in White’s all-female backing band.

Jack White, SNL

Jean and White got engaged and, moments later, married on stage during the April 2022 opening date of White’s Supply Chains tour in Detroit.

“Luckily, I had a dad who was into punk and rock music growing up, so I had a good influence from him,” Jean told SPIN in 2020 of her formative musical influences. “As I grew older, I would go down to Detroit and watch shows, you know, like at 12 and 13 years old, sneaking down there. I was immediately exposed to the garage rock scene because that’s what was hot in Detroit. Garage rock was — and still is — my first love. Seeing all those local bands in Detroit who had that style, like the Gore Gore Girls and the White Stripes. I never got to see the Gories, but they were huge. The scene in Detroit was really electric and exciting. I was so lucky to experience that.”

Jean will begin a North American tour May 5 in Nashville and has dates on the books through June 16 in Kansas City, Mo. She will also perform at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta in early May.

