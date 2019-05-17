The Raconteurs — “Help Me Stranger”

The Raconteurs have released “Help Me Stranger,” the band’s latest single off their forthcoming album Help Us Stranger. The group also released a video for the song, directed by filmmaker Yasuhiko Shimizu. The clip was shot in Kimitsu, Japan, where the band (Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler) played two gigs in the country last month.

Last December, the band released a surprise 7″ single in a Third Man vault package consisting of two new songs: “Now That You’re Gone” and “Sunday Driver,” both of which will appear on the new album. In April, the Raconteurs released “Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness),” a cover of Donovan’s 1965 song that will also appear on Help Us Stranger.

The new album is the Raconteurs’ first in 11 years, following 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely. The band played their first show in eight years at the Third Man Records 10th anniversary party in Nashville in April.

Help Us Stranger is out June 21 on Third Man Records. The band also kicks off a North American tour in July.