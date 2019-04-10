Third Man Records Debuts Raconteurs Song on New Bandcamp Page

Jack White’s Third Man Records has officially arrived on Bandcamp, where a selection of their catalog will be available for purchase in different formats. Some of titles include the latest Sleep album The Sciences, The Raconteurs’ first two studio albums, Margo Price’s All American Made, The Stools’ When I Left, and more.

To commemorate the launch, Third Man Records released a new track by the Raconteurs, a cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness).” White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler recently brought the band back together for their first show in eight years at Third Man Records’ 10th anniversary concert in Nashville, where they played old songs and new material. The band also unveiled plans for a new album, Help Us Stranger, the follow-up to 2008’s Consolers Of The Lonely. The new album will include the recent singles “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone,” as well as the Donovan cover, and will be out June 21.