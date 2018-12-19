As was originally teased in October, the Jack-White-led supergroup The Raconteurs has released two new songs today, a double A-side single that is the first salvo from an alleged upcoming new album. The group, which consists of White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler hasn’t released an album since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely, which was just reissued through the Third Man Vault series in conjunction with the new singles. After being formally announced this week, “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” are out now, the former being a driving, riff-based raveup featuring lead vocals from White and the latter being a mellow rock shuffle with doowop backing vocals led by Benson.

The Raconteurs became largely inactive after 2011. Jack White released his last solo album, Boarding House Reach, in March. Brendan Benson put out his last full-length, You Were Right, in 2013. Listen to “Sunday Driver” and “Now That You’re Gone” below.