Video: Nicki Minaj – “MEGATRON”

Nicki Minaj has released a new single called “MEGATRON.” The track is joined by an accompanying video, which finds the Pinkprint rapper in a sensual sauna setting flanked by dancers and her man. The track follows Minaj’s appearance on Trina’s single “BAPS” earlier this month, as well as a guest appearance on Avril Lavigne’s Head Above Water track “Dumb Blonde,” which dropped back in February.

Nicki Minaj’s latest album Queen was released in August 2018 featuring the singles “Bed,” “Chun-Li,” “Ganja Burn,” “Barbie Dreams,” “Good Form,” and “Hard White.” Since then, she’s tried to get out of clearing her Tracy Chapman sample and has continued to beef with Cardi B. Watch the video for “MEGATRON” below.