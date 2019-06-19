Trina joins forces with Nicki Minaj on her new song “BAPS,” the latest single from Trina’s album The One, set for release this Friday. The track reworks the beat and hook from the Cash Millionaires single “Project Bitch” and opens with Trina dedicating the song to famous men she’s rejected. (French Montana, Tori Lanez, and James Harden all receive shout-outs.) Nicki, a Cash Money artist herself, sounds happy to support the Miami legend’s first new LP in a decade.

The One sports additional guest appearances from Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Kelly Price, Boosie Badazz, Plies, and more. Trina released the lead single “On His Face” featuring Atlanta up-and-comer Lightskin Keisha earlier this week; a video for that track is due alongside the album’s release. Minaj, for her part, returned to Twitter last week to tease a new single titled “Megatron,” also scheduled to drop this Friday. Nicki is bringing back her Beats 1 show Queen Radio the same day, too, so brace yourself accordingly.

Listen to “BAPS” and view Trina’s full tracklist below.

The One Tracklist

1. “Intro” (featuring DJ Khaled)

2. “Get Money” 3:14

3. “On His Face” (featuring Lightskin Keisha)

4. “New Thang” (featuring 2 Chainz)

5. “Situation” (featuring Lil Wayne)

6. “Ride Clean” (featuring Plies and Boosie Badazz)

7. “BAPS” (featuring Nicki Minaj)

8. “Feed Me Lies” (featuring Roquois)

9. “For You” (featuring Sevyn)

10. “Fuck Boy (Remix)” (featuring Molly Brazy & Tokyo Jetz)

11. “Photo” (featuring Roquois)

12. “Can I Live” (featuring Dave East)

13. “Water” (featuring Rico Love)

14. “If It Aint Me” (featuring K.Michelle)

15. “Mama” (featuring Kelly Price)