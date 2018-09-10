Today, Nicki Minaj returned to her Beats 1 radio show, Queen Radio, predictably bringing back the fireworks by addressing the fight between her and Cardi B from over the weekend, in which Cardi attempted to initiate a physical altercation with Nicki for alleged behind-the-scenes behavior including attacking Cardi’s fitness as a mother.

Nicki had stayed quiet throughout the weekend but when the show got started, she wasted little time discussing the matter. Via Pitchfork:

The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch upper echelon… people who have their life together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion. I was mortified. I was in a Gaultier gown—off the motherfucking runway—and I could not believe how humiliated it all felt because we… made ourselves look—and Imma get back, but before I go, I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone’s child. And it’s so sad for someone to pin that on me because I’m the bad guy and they’re gonna believe them…. I would never talk about someone’s child or parenting…. It’s so crazy to me that people always need to make Onika the bad guy. If you’re right in whatever you’re doing… just speak your truth. I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never… speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown shit. The other thing is to tell the world something just because you look fucking dumb. You knew that when that footage came out, you was about to look fucking dumb, so your publicist—also looking fucking dumb—they hurried up and put out a statement. I’m such a ill-ass bitch I didn’t even feel the need to defend myself that night. I just want everybody to marinate for two minutes…. But we did hear this woman say that nothing’s off limits… because she has built her career off of sympathy and payola.

During the show, Nicki played a clip of a Cardi B interview with Fader in which Cardi said, “nothing is off limits” when it comes to beef. She also brought up Cardi B allegedly calling another woman’s child a “monkey” on Instagram and reports of Cardi being sued for allegedly getting into fights with two other women.

Nicki recently went on a tirade against Travis Scott on a previous episode of her radio show over album sales and what she felt was a gaming of the Billboard charts via bundling concert tickets and album sales. That was preceded by a series of tweets in which Minaj accused Scott and Kylie Jenner of using their newborn daughter, Stormi, as a promotional tool.