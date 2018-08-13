Nicki Minaj has released a video for “Ganja Burn,” the opening track off her new album Queen. The new album was subject to a rough and seemingly endless rollout, which entailed several release date delays, a sample clearance snafu, and Minaj redoing the “Ganja Burn” hook after the album came out. Between Minaj tweaking the hook and releasing the video, the song title apparently shifted from plural to singular.

The video seems to serve as Queen’s origin story as Minaj plays the role of a betrayed monarch seeking retribution and reclaiming her former glory. Sounds about right.

The clip was directed by Mert Alas and Marcus Pigott, who are also responsible for the Queen cover photo. Watch Minaj undulate through a sand storm before being joined by a cadre of dancing skeletons below.