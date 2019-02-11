Nicki Minaj Says She Won’t Perform at BET Concert Following Network’s Cardi B Tweet

A tweet from the official account for BET has apparently caused Nicki Minaj, a scheduled headliner for the network’s BET Experience concert series this summer, to withdraw from the event.

The tweet in question, which has since been deleted, read “Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is being dragged by her lacefront,” and linked to a post about Cardi B winning this year’s Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Minaj responded by tweeting, “Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show … Summer Tour dates dropping soon.” She then shared screenshots of fans tweeting angrily at BET and demanding that the network apologize, and encouraged followers to request a refund if they already purchased tickets to the show.

Young Money will no longer be apart of the BET Experience or award show. ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Summer Tour dates dropping soon 🦄 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

Absolutely. Get your refund ASAP https://t.co/Fj2JU6lHxR — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) February 11, 2019

The debacle comes seven months after Minaj used Twitter to criticize the writer Wanna Thompson for suggesting the rapper should release less “silly” and more “mature content.” After Thompson posted screenshots of direct messages from Minaj calling her “ugly” and “jealous,” she received thousands of harassing messages across social media from Minaj fans, she told The New York Times. Thompson was also fired from a job writing for KarenCivil.com soon after the exchange.

Minaj remains listed on the BET Experience website as a performer at Staple’s Center in Los Angeles on June 21. Cardi, with whom Minaj has publicly feuded over the past year, is scheduled to perform the following night. Spin has contacted representatives for BET and Minaj for comment and will update this post should they respond.

Update (6:00 p.m. ET): BET has released a statement to TMZ and Pitchfork apologizing for the “hurt, disappointment and confusion that this post has caused.” The statement does not say whether Minaj will perform at BET Experience but says the network “look[s] forward to continuing our dialogue with her.” Read the full statement below.