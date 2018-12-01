Video: Nicki Minaj – “Good Form (Lil Wayne Remix)”

After teasing the remix on Instagram, Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Lil Wayne to finally unveil the remix of her Queen track “Good Form.” In addition to a new verse from Wayne, the Mike WiLL Made-It-produced track got a new music video directed by Colin Tilley, with Minaj surrounded by a crew of dancers in a variety of provocative settings and outfits.

Nicki recently made an appearance on two tracks from 6ix9ine’s debut album DUMMY BOY: the previously-released single “FEFE,” as well as the song “MAMA” with Kanye West. In November, gunshots were reportedly fired while the three rappers were on a video set in Beverly Hills. Minaj also recorded a guest verse for Zayn Malik’s new single “No Candle No Light,” which dropped in November.

Lil Wayne’s latest album Tha Carter V dropped in September, with appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and more. Weezy later performed songs from the album on Fallon and SNL, where he was joined by Future, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson in a goofy SNL sketch about the need for consent in the club. He later released the deluxe edition of Tha Carter V, which featured new music from Gucci Mane and Post Malone. Watch the video for Nicki’s “Good Form” remix below.