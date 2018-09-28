After years of anticipation, Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V is finally here. The album’s delay kept rumors at an all-time high until earlier this week, when Tunechi finally broke his silence with a three minute video confirming an imminent release on his birthday (September 27). “Y’all got me feeling like Tiger Woods with this comeback,” Wayne told fans.

Unofficial producer duo Cool & Dre (Nas, Jay Rock, Fat Joe), who’ve produced multiple songs for Wayne (“It’s Good,” “On Fire”), recently posted and deleted a potential track list, and the current version does include Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and his daughter Reginae Carter. As Wayne confirmed in a recent Billboard profile, one track on the album addresses a childhood suicide attempt and includes a sample of Sampha’s 2013 single “Indecision.”

Though Tha Carter V was originally intended for release in 2014, the album never arrived. At the time, Wayne took to Twitter to suggest that he and his creativity were being held “prisoner.” His tweets were explained the following year, when the rapper sued his then-label Cash Money for $51 million, accusing the company of failing to give him the promised $10 million for the album as well joint copyright ownership of subsidiary Young Money Entertainment. This June, the parties reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount, and Lil Wayne was named the sole owner of Young Money. That appears to have cleared the path for the long-awaited Tha Carter V, and you can now listen to the album below.