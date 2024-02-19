Lil Wayne, André 3000 Set For 2024 Roots Picnic

The Roots have once again pulled together a star-studded lineup for their annual hometown Roots Picnic, which returns to Philadelphia on June 1-2 at the Mann in Fairmount Park. The event will be headlined by a Lil Wayne/Roots set celebrating the music of New Orleans, featuring special guests PJ Morton and Trombone Shorty.

Also on the bill are André 3000, Jill Scott, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monét, Sexyy Red, Babyface, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, Redman and Method Man, Fantasia, Muni Long, Smino, Adam Blackstone, Cam’ron, Wale, Tyla, Floetry’s Marsha Ambrosius and a performance by Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band in tandem with Scarface and Amerie.

Elsewhere, the Parkside Stage will host tapings and appearances by R&B Only, U+ME+RNB, They Have the Range, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Tonight’s Conversation and the Juan Epstein Podcast. For tickets and more information, visit the Roots Picnic website.

Later in the month, the Roots will stage the first west coast edition of Roots Picnic at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Dubbed Hip-Hop Is the Love of My Life, the June 29 show will feature Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, the Pharcyde, Black Sheep, Jungle Brothers and more.