André 3000, Elvis Costello, Nile Rodgers Anchor Newport Jazz

André 3000 performs at the Blue Note in New York in February 2024 (photo: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images for ABA).

The Newport Jazz Festival is occasionally overshadowed by the jaw-dropping lineups of its sibling Folk Festival (surprise 2022 Joni Mitchell appearance, we’re looking in your direction…), but this year’s bill should have no trouble standing on its own. The Aug. 2-4 event at Rhode Island’s Fort Adams State Park will feature André 3000, Elvis Costello, Brittany Howard, Sun Ra Arkestra and Nile Rodgers & CHIC, along with a host of jazz-associated legends in new and familiar combinations.

They include the supergroup Dinner Party, whose members Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and Kamasi Washington will also play solo sets, Bill Frisell, Stanley Clarke, Galactic with Irma Thomas, a Wayne Shorter tribute with Danilo Perez, John Patitucci, Terri Lyne Carrington and Ravi Coltrane and a jam session led by festival artistic director Christian McBride.

Newport Jazz will also boast appearances by Thievery Corporation, Noname, Meshell Ndegeocello, Aja Monet, Makaya McCraven and Tortoise’s Jeff Parker, the Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis and a DJ set from Jazz Is Dead principals Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad.

Ticket packages for the first time this year include a Jazz Lounge with free WiFi, cash bar, live feeds of performances and air-conditioned restrooms.