Zayn – “No Candle No Light” (ft. Nicki Minaj)

Zayn Malik has enlisted Nicki Minaj for new single “No Candle No Light.” It’s the first time the two have collaborated.

“No Candle No Light” follows “Fingers,” “Too Much,” and “Sour Diesel” as the latest in a string of recent Zayn singles. His debut full-length, Mind of Mine, dropped back in 2016. Read our recent essay on why magazines need to chill out about giving him cover stories. Nicki Minaj has had a wild 2018, mostly thanks to her weak album rollout this past summer, as well as her general bitterness about Queen’s being outsold by Astroworld.

Listen to the new Zayn / Nicki collaboration below.