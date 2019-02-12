Avril Lavigne – “Dumb Blonde” (Ft. Nicki Minaj)

Avril Lavigne has teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the new anthemic song, “Dumb Blonde.” The percussion-based track owes a lot more to Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” mold, but it also captures the sneering attitude found on Lavigne’s best known tracks.

In anticipation of the single’s release, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to share her love for Avril Lavigne and express appreciation for getting to be on a song with her.

“Dumb Blonde” is the second single from Lavigne’s forthcoming album Head Above Water, which is due out this Friday, February 15. The first single to emerge was the album’s title track, which Lavigne released alongside a lengthy personal letter on her site. Listen to the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Dumb Blonde” and check out Minaj’s Instagram about the track below.