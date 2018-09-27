Avril Lavigne has released a video for last week’s single “Head Above Water,” her first new music in about five years. The troubled but triumphant clip matches the dramatic tone of the song, which addresses Lavigne’s recovery from severe Lyme disease; she’s said the title came to her in a moment when she “had accepted that [she] was going to die.” In the video, Lavigne wears a white dress and a jeweled crucifix, carrying a lantern as she roams solo across jagged cliffs and black-sand beaches. Eventually, she appears to plunge into the ocean itself. The epic and spiritually tinged imagery is appropriate to a song addressed directly to God, and it feels like a clear statement from Lavigne on how she sees her own trajectory as an artist. Watch below.