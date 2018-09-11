Video: Nicki Minaj – “Barbie Dreams”

Nicki Minaj has released a new video for her incendiary Queen track “Barbie Dreams,” a Notorious B.I.G. flip in which Minaj insults a long list of male rappers who she claims are desperate to sleep with her. The video is directed by legendary hip-hop music video auteur Hype Williams, and is loosely based around a Muppet-Show-like (or perhaps more Crank-Yankers-like) concept, with cameos from puppet approximations of some of the men mentioned on the track, including Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and 50 Cent. Minaj dons a variety of outlandish outfits and hair colors and sneers her verses into the camera.

While the song is one of Minaj’s album’s more entertaining moments, the charge feels a bit less playful in the wake of her Queen Beats 1 radio broadcasts (which sometimes include nominating a so-called “Cocksucker of the Day”) and the fallout from her album release cycle which found the rapper and singer calling out Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, streaming services, media outlets, and more for allegedly preventing Queen from reaching the number one spot on the charts. This past weekend, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week event. The scuffle inspired Minaj to criticize Cardi’s career, postpartum behavior, rapping abilities, relationship with Offset, and more on her radio show yesterday.

Watch the clip for “Barbie Dreams” below.