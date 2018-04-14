Video: Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

Portrait-mode videos shot specifically for smartphones seem to be on the rise. Recently, Taylor Swift released her “Delicate” video in the mobile-friendly format, and now Nicki Minaj has released the video for her song “Chun-Li” with a similar aspect ratio. One of two new singles unveiled this past week, “Chun-Li” is a hard and heavy solo track from Nicki, and its new video pairs the single with a lot of front-facing footage Nicki rapping along to the track’s relentless verses. Recently, Nicki responded to beef with Cardi B surrounding the recent Migos single “MotorSport” after her noticeable absence from the track’s music video. Check out the video for “Chun-Li” below.