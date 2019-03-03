Terrence Malick-Produced Lil Peep Documentary to Premiere at SXSW

Lil Peep is the subject of a new documentary premiering this spring at SXSW. Titled Everybody’s Everything, the film follows Peep’s humble beginnings in Long Beach, New York and Los Angeles through sold-out tours around the world. The documentary was initially mentioned in a New York Times feature on the rapper’s posthumous releases, and will be shown at 3 SXSW screenings this month, as AltPress points out.

Directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, and produced by Tree of Life and Thin Red Line director Terrence Malick, Lil Peep’s mother Liza Womack, and Sarah Stennett, the film features footage of numerous performances from the rapper, with music by Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump.

“During a sweeping journey from the depths of the underground to a meteoric rise through the music industry, Gus wrestled with what it meant to be Lil Peep and in turn, what Lil Peep meant to so many,” a SXSW statement reads. “Everybody’s Everything is an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people.”

A posthumous collaboration from Lil Peep, iLoveMakonnen, and Fall Out Boy was released in January. Earlier that month, a video for his Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 track “16 Lines” was also released, following videos for album singles “Cry Alone,” “Life is Beautiful,” and “Runaway.” The rapper tragically died in November 2017 after overdosing on Fentanyl and Xanax. He was 21 years old. Find more details about the upcoming documentary on SXSW’s website.