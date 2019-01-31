Lil Peep & iLoveMakonnen – “I’ve Been Waiting (ft. Fall Out Boy)”

iLoveMakonnen has released another collaboration with Lil Peep, this time joined with the emo legends Fall Out Boy. The power-pop funk record “I’ve Been Waiting” features Makonnen and Peep leaning hard into their melodic style, with a sing-talking cadence that bobs around a breezy, updated Beach Boys-style guitar riff presumably provided by (someone in) Fall Out Boy. It sounds like a Gym Class Heroes song.

In a press release for the song, a 2017 XXL interview with Lil Peep is quoted, wherein Peep says, “I grew up listening to a lot of emo music, a lot of rock music, a lot of rap music, a lot of trap music, funk, everything. One of my favorite hip-hop artists is Makonnen. One of my favorite bands is Fall Out Boy. You put those two together and that’s Lil Peep.” For his part, Makonnen also contributes his own statement on the record. “We were two like-minded artists collaborating to make a new style of music that the world has not heard before. It was a pleasure to work with him and his loss has been devastating. I hope that the music helps bring closure and happiness. All the songs that Peep and I have worked on are special to me. I knew adding his heroes Fall Out Boy to ‘I’ve Been Waiting,’ would be a tribute to my friend and collaborator that I could feel proud of. When I called Pete he immediately said yes, and it came together very quickly. I’m really excited to share this with the fans.”

Lil Peep’s sophomore album Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 premiered back in November, and contains the first collab between Peep and Makonnen, “Sunlight On Your Skin.” Another album track, “16 lines,” received the video treatment recently. Listen to “I’ve Been Waiting” below.