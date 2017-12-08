Coroner: Lil Peep Died of Fentanyl and Xanax Overdose

A medical examiner has confirmed that Lil Peep died from an overdose on fentanyl and Xanax, according to TMZ. The rapper born Gustav Åhr was reportedly taking a pre-show nap in a tour bus at Tucson, AZ, where he was found unresponsive on November 15. He was 21. TMZ reported that police had been looking into the involvement of Fentanyl in his death.

Lil Peep has been eulogized by many of his peers after his death. Good Charlotte, one of his favorite bands, recently covered “Awful Things” in his honor. Watch the performance here.