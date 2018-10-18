Lil Peep’s long-awaited Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 is coming November 9, and his new single “Cry Alone” is out now. The news comes via Peep’s mother, who announced the record on Instagram this morning. Physical packaging for the new album will include original artwork by Peep.

First single “Cry Alone” features production from Smokeasac and IIVI; the accompanying lo-fi video was shot last year in Berkeley. Director Max Beck claims the song was originally intended for Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, but “ended up fitting better on COWYS2.” Since his death last year, Peep’s camp has released a series of posthumous singles, including “Spotlight” with Marshmello and “4 Gold Chains” with Clams Casino. Peep’s posthumous collab with XXXTentacion is notably absent from the album. Find the full tracklist below album cover and full announcement below, along with the video for “Cry Alone.”

01 Broken Smile (My All)

02 Runaway

03 Sex With My E

04 Cry Alone

05 Leanin’

06 16 Lines

07 Life Is Beautiful

08 Hate Me

09 IDGAF

10 White Girl

11 Fingers