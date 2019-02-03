Nicki Minaj Drops New Meek Mill and Drake Freestyle

On the latest episode of her Beats 1 show “Queen Radio”, Nicki Minaj played two new remixes: a freestyle over the beat for Meek Mill and Drake’s Championships song “Going Bad,” as well as a new remix of Lil Baby and Gunna’s Drip Harder single “Drip Too Hard.” Her “Drip Too Hard” remix is retitled “Barbie Drip,” while “Going Bad” becomes “Barbie Goin Bad.” The later makes reference to Aretha Franklin, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, as well as her boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty’s recent neck tattoo of Nicki’s birth name Onika.

Nicki Minaj’s latest album Queen was released in August, featuring the singles “Chun-Li,” “Rich Sex,” “Bed” featuring Ariana Grande. Earlier this week, she released the video for the album track “Hard White.” Hear her “Going Bad” and “Drip Too Hard” remixes below.