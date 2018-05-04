Nicki Minaj has released two official music videos for her recent singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz.” The “Chun-Li” clip, which follows an initial “selfie video” version, features a dramatic, black-and-white exposition with Japanese subtitles. Eventually, it launches into a dense sequence featuring Minaj donning different futuristic and surreal costumes, with some choreographic support from a cage full of dancers. The clip for “Barbie Tingz” features a similarly ambitious wardrobe, featuring Minaj outfitted like a marionette, doll, and 18th century noblewoman at a masquerade ball. There’s a a crew of men in tuxedos and other backing dancers, plus a guy on stilts. Watch both videos below.