Championships, Meek Mill’s first new album since his release from prison this past April, is out now. After a tough year of legal battles for the South Philly rapper, Championships is a victory lap on all fronts. After reconciling his longstanding beef with Drake earlier this year, Meek has now tapped him for a feature on the track “Going Bad.” The new album also features guest spots from almost every other headlining rap star: Cardi B, Jay-Z, Kodak Black, 21 Savage, Future, and Young Thug.

Since his release from prison, Meek Mill has become a face of the American criminal justice reform movement. He recently wrote an op-ed with an accompanying video essay for The New York Times, and is in the midst of a press run focusing as much on the music as on Meek’s political perspectives. Championships comes with a 16-city tour, which is set to kick off in Miami in February of next year. Hear the new album below, and read Meek’s essential op-ed here.