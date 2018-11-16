It’s not even Christmas, and Mariah season is already upon us. On the heels of a string of solid singles, Mariah Carey’s new album Caution is out now. The album includes all four previously released singles: “GTFO,” “With You,” “The Distance” (featuring Ty Dolla $ign), and the recently released “A No No.” Joining Ty Dolla $ign as featured guests are Slick Rick, Blood Orange, and Gunna.

Mariah will be performing new Caution cuts on her upcoming world tour, which begins in February of next year. She was also recently nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Stream her new album Caution below.