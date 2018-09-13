Mariah Carey has a new studio album due out this fall, her follow-up to 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…the Elusive Chanteuse. While the official first single, “With You,” won’t be out until next month, Mariah has released another album cut to satiate fans in the meantime, the dreamy Nineteen85-produced “GTFO.” The new track is a ghostly, tender record with a magnetic rhythm from Nineteen85 that Mariah is perfectly suited to make her own.

“I wanted to give my fans and everyone a first listen that wasn’t so serious,” Mariah said in a press release, according to Pitchfork. “I’ve had so much fun making this album, and I wanted the first moment to reflect that light-hearted spirit.” The music video for “GTFO” will arrive tomorrow but for now, listen below.