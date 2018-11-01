New Music \
Mariah Carey Releases Lil-Kim-Sampling Single “A No No,” Posts Caution Tracklist
Mariah Carey has released another advance track from her upcoming album Caution, as well as its full track list. “A No No” is another breezy, stylish piece of R&B, which samples Lil Kim’s 1997 “Crush on You” remix, featuring the Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Cease. It’s as catchy as the other singles have been, evidencing a consistency in tone and hook quality that has the potential to make Caution one of this year’s standout R&B albums. The tweeted track list for Caution reveals that fans can look forward to a Mariah Carey song that features both Slick Rick and Blood Orange—a monumental occurrence, really. Rising rapper and prolific featured artist Gunna also guests on “Stay Long Love You.”
Previously, Carey has released the Nineteen85-produced “GTFO,” the DJ-Mustard-produced “With You,” and, most recently, the Skrillex-produced Ty Dolla $ign collaboration “The Distance.” Carey also recently announced a 22-date North American tour supporting the album, which is scheduled to kick off on late February. Caution is due out on November 16. Carey’s last album was 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…the Elusive Chanteuse. Listen to “A No No” and check out the full track list for Caution below.
#Caution⚠️ out 11/16! Pre-order @ https://t.co/noxGeYiwck
01. GTFO
02. With You
03. Caution
04. A No No
05. The Distance ft. Ty Dolla $ign
06. Giving Me Life ft. Slick Rick & Blood Orange
07. One Mo’ Gen
08. 8th Grade
09. Stay Long Love You ft. Gunna
10. Portrait
THANK YOU LAMBS! pic.twitter.com/XaGiuMujfr
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2018