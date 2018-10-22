Mariah Carey has announced a North American tour in anticipation of her upcoming album Caution, which will be released November 16. The artist will perform in 22 cities throughout the United States and Canada during the “Caution World Tour,” including Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Last week Carey dropped “The Distance,” the third song from Caution. The album is Carey’s first since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse and will be released via a partnership between her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic Records.

Check out the full tour dates below.

Mariah Carey 2019 “Caution World Tour” Dates

February 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

March 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 2- Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre

March 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

March 6 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless

March 8 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

March 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

March 13 – Minneapolis, MN @State Theatre

March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

March 16 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

March 21 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort

March 23 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

March 25 – New York @ NYRadio City Music Hall

March 28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

March 30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

March 31 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

April 5 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre

April 6 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center