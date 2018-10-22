News \
Mariah Carey Announces North American Tour
Mariah Carey has announced a North American tour in anticipation of her upcoming album Caution, which will be released November 16. The artist will perform in 22 cities throughout the United States and Canada during the “Caution World Tour,” including Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago and Philadelphia.
Last week Carey dropped “The Distance,” the third song from Caution. The album is Carey’s first since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse and will be released via a partnership between her imprint Butterfly MC Records and Epic Records.
Check out the full tour dates below.
Mariah Carey 2019 “Caution World Tour” Dates
February 27 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
March 1 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
March 2- Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Theatre
March 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
March 6 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
March 8 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
March 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
March 11 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
March 13 – Minneapolis, MN @State Theatre
March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
March 16 – St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
March 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center
March 20 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
March 21 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
March 23 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
March 25 – New York @ NYRadio City Music Hall
March 28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
March 30 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
March 31 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
April 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
April 5 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Presents Oakdale Theatre
April 6 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center