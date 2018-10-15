Mariah Carey Announces New Album Caution

On the heels of new singles “GTFO” and “With You,” Mariah Carey has announced a new full-length album entitled Caution. The album announcement comes via Twitter, where Carey posted a short video of her son shouting the release date: “November 16!”

Caution follows up 2014’s wonderfully titled Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, and will include both previously released singles. “GTFO,” released in September, is a characteristically light-hearted take on breakup bitterness with a simple ask: “How ‘bout you get the fuck out?” “With You” saw DJ Mustard straying from his usual brand of club-rattling slappers for a slice of Carey-core R&B.