Mariah Carey has released another single ahead of her upcoming album Caution, which the singer announced earlier this week. “The Distance” is produced by Skrillex and features an appearance from Ty Dolla $ign (“Fuck all the comments/They be so toxic,” he recommends, wisely). The breezy future-R&B earworm is essentially exactly what you would expect and hope to hear from that trio of people in the current day and age. It continues to bode well for Caution following the album’s previously released singles: Nineteen85-produced “GTFO” and the DJ-Mustard-produced “With You.” Caution is due out November 16. It’s Carey’s first album since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah…the Elusive Chanteuse. Listen to “The Distance” below.