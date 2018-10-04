Mariah Carey – “With You”

Mariah Carey has released the first official single from her upcoming, as-of-yet untitled album, which is due sometime this fall. “With You” is a satisfying and wistful slice of classic Carey-esque R&B, but with some suitably modern-sounding production provided by the prolific DJ Mustard, who continues to expand his stylistic palette.

Last month, Carey whet fans’ appetite for new music with the breezy “GTFO,” a loose track produced by dvsn’s Nineteen85. Subsequently, she released a music video for the song, which she called “a first listen that wasn’t so serious.” Carey’s new album will be her 15th studio release, and her first since 2014’s impeccably titled Me. I Am Mariah…the Elusive Chanteuse. Listen to “With You” below.