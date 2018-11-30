New Music \
Arctic Monkeys – “Anyways”
Arctic Monkeys have released a new single titled “Anyways.” The unreleased track arrives as part of a new 7″ B-side of unreleased material from their album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which originally dropped in May. The new track arrives on the B-side of the single version of the song “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino,” which is also available below. The band was the subject of a recent documentary titled Warp Speed Chic, which was released in October. They’ve also recently performed on Corden, Colbert, BBC Radio 1, and at Lollapalooza, as well as released a video for their song “Four Out of Five.” Hear “Anyways” below.