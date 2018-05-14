Arctic Monkeys have released a dystopian new video for their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino single “Four Out of Five.” The clip features the band creating “virtual lifestyle packages,” and surreal imagery recalling shots from Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon and A Clockwork Orange. At the end, the band perform on the lavish, cavernous estate featured throughout the video. In a thought-provoking twist, Monkeys leader Alex Turner appears both bearded and unbearded here. The band released TBH&Q this past Friday, and recently performed “Four Out of Five” on Jimmy Fallon. Read our review of the album here, and watch the new video, impressively directed by Ben Chappell & Aaron Brown, below.