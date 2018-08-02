Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park today (August 2) through Sunday (August 5). Beginning just after 6 p.m. Central time Thursday, selected sets will live stream via Red Bull TV and its respective YouTube channel. The coverage will span four channels, including a virtual reality stream that Red Bull claims “will virtually transport fans from anywhere, in real time to the front row at Lollapalooza.” This weekend’s streaming performances include sets by Arctic Monkeys, Tyler the Creator, Kali Uchis, St. Vincent, Post Malone, and Vampire Weekend. Take a look at the complete Lollapalooza streaming schedule below. All times are Central.

Thursday, August 2:

Channel 1

6:05 Franz Ferdinand

7:00 Khalid

9:00 Arctic Monkeys

Channel 2

6:05 LANY

7:05 Chvrches

8:10 Rezz

Friday, August 3:

Channel 1

3:15 Rebelution

5:35 Tyler, the Creator

6:45 Post Malone

7:45 Walk the Moon

8:45 The National

Channel 2

2:10 Cuco

3:00 The Wombats

3:45 Terror Jr.

4:45 James Bay

6:30 Greta Van Fleet

7:30 BØRNS

8:30 Tycho

9:30 Brockhampton

Channel 3

2:10 Tyler Childers

3:20 G Herbo

4:10 Taylor Bennett

5:00 Valentino Khan

6:00 Alan Walker

7:00 Rusko

8:00 Malaa

9:00 Dillon Francis

Saturday, August 4:

Channel 1

2:10 Sir Sly

3:00 Charlotte Cardin

3:50 Arizona

4:55 Autograf

6:35 Logic

7:40 St. Vincent

8:45 The Weeknd

Channel 2

2:55 Amy Shark

3:30 Bomba Estéreo

4:30 Catfish and the Bottlemen

5:30 LL Cool J

6:30 GoldLink

7:00 Daniel Caesar

8:45 Vampire Weekend

Channel 3

2:10 lovelytheband

3:00 Pale Waves

3:45 LOUDPVCK

4:30 K?D

5:30 Ghastly

6:30 Zomboy

7:45 Illenium

8:45 Zedd

9:20 Tash Sultana

Sunday, August 5:

Channel 1

2:10 The Regrettes

3:35 Anderson East

4:30 Lykke Li

5:30 Gucci Mane

8:45 Jack White

Channel 2

2:10 The Coronas

3:30 Kali Uchis

4:30 The Vaccines

6:00 Sabrina Claudio

7:00 Manchester Orchestra

8:00 Chromeo

9:00 ODESZA

Channel 3

2:45 Freya Ridings

3:30 Chris Lake

4:15 Ekali

5:00 Herobust

6:00 ToryBoi

8:45 Galantis